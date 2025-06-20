Indian Navy

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025 Out, Stage II from June 30 - Result & Admit Card Link

Posted on 20 Jun 2025
Summary
The Indian Navy has officially declared the Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025 on its recruitment portal, agniveernavy.cdac.in.
Candidates who appeared for the written examinations held on May 22 and May 26, 2025, can now access their results online by logging into their accounts using their registered email ID and password.

The results mark a crucial milestone in the Agniveer recruitment process, determining which candidates will progress to the next phase of selection. Those shortlisted in the written examination are now eligible to appear for Stage-II selection, scheduled to begin from June 30, 2025. The Indian Navy has also activated the Stage-II admit card download link on the official portal. Qualified candidates are advised to log in promptly and download their call letters.

To check the Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025, candidates should visit the official website, click on the result link, log in with their credentials, and access the Application Dashboard. From there, they can view their result status, roll number, marks secured, and whether they have qualified for Stage II. It’s recommended that candidates download and retain a copy of their results for future use.

Qualified candidates will move to the next phase, which includes the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and medical examination. Detailed instructions regarding these rounds have been shared via email and SMS to the shortlisted candidates.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates, instructions, and notifications regarding Stage II and subsequent recruitment processes.

Find the direct download link here.

