MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 to be Out – Easy Steps to Download

Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Feb 2025
13:36 PM

File Image

Summary
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is due to release the admit cards for the State Service Preliminary Examination 2025 soon.
Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in once it is released.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is due to release the admit cards for the State Service Preliminary Examination 2025 soon. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in once it is released. The exam is scheduled to take place on February 16, 2025.

Steps to Download MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 (once it is released)

  1. Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.
  2. Click on the MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 link. A new window will open.
  3. Enter the candidate’s login credentials, such as application number.
  4. Download and verify all details carefully.
The admit card contains essential details, including the candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, and exam schedule. It is mandatory to carry the admit card to the exam hall.

In case of discrepancies or queries regarding the admit card, candidates should immediately contact MPPSC officials through the official website.

The MPPSC State Service Exam follows a three-stage selection process: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for the Mains.

Last updated on 11 Feb 2025
13:39 PM
