Bihar DElEd 2025 Dummy Admit Card to be Out – Steps to Download Here

Summary The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the dummy admit cards for the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance examination 2025 today, February 11. Candidates can download their dummy admit cards from February 11 to February 17, 2025, by visiting the official website deledbihar.com or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the dummy admit cards for the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance examination 2025 today, February 11. Candidates can download their dummy admit cards from February 11 to February 17, 2025, by visiting the official website deledbihar.com or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

How to Download Bihar DElEd Dummy Admit Card 2025 (once it is released)

Visit the official website deledbihar.com. Click on the dummy admit card download link on the homepage. Enter the candidate’s user ID and password to log in. Download and review the dummy admit card for accuracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The admit card is a compulsory document for exam day, and candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination hall without it.

Error Correction Deadline

Candidates must verify the details on their dummy admit cards. If any discrepancies are found, they must be corrected by February 17, 2025, through the official portal.

Additionally, any modifications in the reservation category will require payment of the applicable fee. No corrections will be permitted after the deadline, the BSEB has stated.

The Bihar DElEd entrance exam 2025 will consist of 120 questions, each carrying one mark. The total duration of the exam is 150 minutes.

The Bihar DElEd 2025 exam is scheduled for February 27, 2025. This entrance test is mandatory for candidates aspiring to become primary and upper-primary teachers in Bihar schools.