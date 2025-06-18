SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Result 2025 Announced at ssc.gov.in - Check Merit List and Cutoff Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jun 2025
09:38 AM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially published the SSC GD Constable Result 2025. Alongside the result, the commission has also released the state-wise cut-off marks and merit list on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now access their results and check the detailed cutoff through the website.

WB Centralised Admission Portal 2025 Live Now - Schedule, Key Changes &amp; Application Steps
WB Centralised Admission Portal 2025 Live Now - Schedule, Key Changes &amp; Application Steps

According to the merit list published by SSC, a total of 3,91,599 candidates have secured the required cut-off marks and earned a place on the merit list. This includes 3,51,552 male candidates and 40,047 female candidates, who are now eligible to appear for the next phase — the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The recruitment drive aims to fill 53,690 vacancies, comprising 48,320 positions for male candidates and 5,370 for female candidates across various central armed police forces.

DU Launches UG Admission 2025-26 Portal: First Phase Application Begins for Over 71000 Seats!
DU Launches UG Admission 2025-26 Portal: First Phase Application Begins for Over 71000 Seats!

The commission has announced that the final answer key, along with the question papers and response sheets of the Computer-Based Examination (CBE), will be uploaded on the official SSC website in the coming days. Additionally, the individual marks and scorecards for both qualified and non-qualified candidates will be made available soon through a login-based system.

However, the SSC has withheld the results of 93 candidates due to suspected malpractices and pending court rulings. Moreover, the results for 150 candidates whom the commission has debarred have not been processed.

The commission has also released the detailed state-wise, category-wise, force-wise, and gender-wise cut-off marks along with the result PDF, providing transparency in the selection process. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for updates regarding the release of the final answer key, mark sheets, and the schedule for the PET/PST round.

Find the detailed merit list and cutoff details here.

Last updated on 18 Jun 2025
09:39 AM
SSC GD 2025 SSC GD Result SSC GD Constable Recruitment Staff Selection Commission Result
