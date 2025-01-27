IAF Agniveervayu 2025: Steps to Apply Online Before Deadline Today

Summary The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to conclude the application process for the IAF Agniveervayu 2025 recruitment today, January 27. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications via the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in, before 11PM.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to conclude the application process for the IAF Agniveervayu 2025 recruitment today, January 27. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications via the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in, before 11PM.

How to Apply for IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025

Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in Click on the IAF Agniveervayu 2025 recruitment link on the homepage Register and log in to the portal Complete the application form Upload necessary documents and make the payment Submit the application and download a copy for future reference

ADVERTISEMENT

The IAF will issue admit cards for the examination one week before the test date. Applicants can download their admit cards from the official website.

Eligibility Criteria for IAF Agniveervayu 2025

Applicants should be born between January 1, 2005, and July 1, 2008.

Candidates must have completed 10+2 or an equivalent qualification with Mathematics, Physics, and English from a recognised board, securing at least 50% in aggregate and 50% in English.

Applicants must be a permanent resident of an Indian state or Union Territory, or children of currently serving Air Force personnel.

With over 2,500 vacancies available, interested candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria before proceeding with their applications. An examination fee of INR 250 must be paid through debit card, credit card, or net banking, as it is non-refundable.

The selection process for IAF Agniveervayu 2025 includes multiple stages. Candidates who successfully clear the written examination, scheduled to begin on March 22, 2025, will proceed to the subsequent stages, which include a physical fitness test, adaptability assessments, and a medical examination.