Model Question Papers for Karnataka SSLC 2025 Released: How to Download

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the model question papers for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025. Students preparing for the class 10 board exams across the state can now access the question papers on the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The model question papers are available for various subjects, including First Language, Second Language, Third Language, NSQF Subject, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science. These papers aim to help students understand the exam pattern and prepare effectively for the upcoming board exams.

Steps to Download Karnataka SSLC 2025 Model Question Papers

Visit the official website kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Click on the ‘SSLC Examination’ link on the homepage. From the dropdown, select the ‘Circulars’ option. A new page will open with a link to the model question papers. Click on the desired subject link to download the question paper. Save a hard copy for reference.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025 Key Dates

The class 10 board exams will commence on March 20, 2025, and conclude on April 2, 2025. All examinations will take place in a single shift:

1st Languages, Core Subjects, and JTS Subjects: 10AM to 1.15PM

2nd and 3rd Languages: 10AM to 1PM

MSFQ Subjects: 10AM to 12.15PM

Additionally, JTS students' practical and oral examinations will be conducted on April 3, 2025, at their respective schools.