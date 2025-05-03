BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2025 Out on bseodisha.ac.in - Link, Pass Percent & Top Scorers

Summary The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has officially declared the Odisha Class 10th Result 2025. The results were announced in a press conference addressed by Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Ganda, where the overall statistics and key highlights of the examination were shared.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has officially declared the Odisha Class 10th Result 2025. Students who appeared for the Matric examination can now check their results through the official websites — bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Additionally, the results are also accessible via SMS by typing “OR10” followed by a space and roll number and sending it to 5676750.

The results were announced in a press conference addressed by Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Ganda, where the overall statistics and key highlights of the examination were shared. This year, the Odisha Matric exams recorded an impressive pass percentage of 96.27%, reflecting a positive rise in academic performance.

The 10th Board examinations in Odisha are conducted under three streams - the High School Certificate Examination for Regular students, Madhyama Examination for Sanskrit students, and the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examination for school dropouts. Results of all three streams were announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

In all three streams a total of 5,19,728 students registered out of which 5,10,925 appeared for the examination. Breaking down the numbers further, among the regular students, a total of 2,50,975 boys had appeared for the examination, of which 2,40,251 (93.98 per cent) passed. Similarly, 2,79,802 girls had written their papers, and 2,72, 967 (96.73 per cent) cleared the exams.

During the announcement, the board also shared grade-wise distribution data. A total of 1,812 students secured A1 grade, securing more than 90 per cent marks, while 12,200 students earned A2 grade , getting between 80 and 89 per cent marks. Meanwhile, 38,831 students achieved B1 that is between 70 and 79 per cent, and 84,971 secured B2, , securing marks between 60 and 69 per cent.

Candidates can check their individual results by entering their roll number and registration number on the official result portals. The board has advised students to download their scorecards for future reference.

Students and parents are encouraged to visit the official BSE Odisha website regularly for updates regarding supplementary exams, rechecking procedures, and mark sheets distribution.

Find the direct result link here.