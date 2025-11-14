Telangana NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Merit List Released: Names and Grievance Submission Details

Summary Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the Telangana NEET PG 2025 round 1 provisional merit list under the Competent Authority Quota for the academic year 2025-26. As per the university’s notification, 3,047 candidates have been declared eligible, along with three candidates under the PwD category, after verification of the certificates submitted during the online process.

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the Telangana NEET PG 2025 round 1 provisional merit list under the Competent Authority Quota for the academic year 2025-26. As per the university’s notification, 3,047 candidates have been declared eligible, along with three candidates under the PwD category, after verification of the certificates submitted during the online process.

The merit list has been prepared based on the scrutiny of uploaded documents, the university stated. An analysis of the list shows that the NEET PG 2025 cut-off marks for the first provisional merit list range from 664 to 235. During the verification process, authorities also found 285 candidates ineligible for admission, primarily due to non-local status or non-submission of essential documents.

In a notable case, a candidate with NEET PG rank 98 and a score of 665 marks – one mark higher than the top scorer in the merit list – was deemed ineligible because they did not fulfil the local status criteria of Telangana. While three PwD candidates were approved as eligible, another three did not attend the mandatory verification conducted on November 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grievance Submission Window

KNRUHS has enabled a grievance redressal mechanism for candidates placed in the non-eligible list. Such candidates may submit their objections with valid supporting documents to knrpgadmissions@gmail.com before 5 PM on November 14. The university clarified that late submissions will not be entertained, and the final merit list will be released after all complaints are reviewed.

Following a recent government directive, officials have confirmed that 15% of seats under the Management Quota (MQ1) in private medical colleges are now open to candidates from across India, while the remaining 85% of MQ1 seats in both minority and non-minority institutions are reserved for local Telangana candidates.

In line with this update, KNRUHS has reopened registrations for NEET PG counselling. Applicants seeking admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes under the management quota can register until 5 pm today.

KNRUHS will publish the final merit list after completing the grievance review process and verifying the remaining claims.

Find the full merit list PDF here.