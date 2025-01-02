CSIR-UGC NET Dec 2024 Application Deadline Today: Steps to Apply

Summary Today, January 2, 2025 is the last date to apply for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) December 2024 examination. Candidates can now submit their applications online through the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Today, January 2, 2025 is the last date to apply for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) December 2024 examination after the National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the initial application deadline set for December 30, 2024.

Candidates can now submit their applications online through the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

How to Apply for CSIR-UGC NET December 2024

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in. Click on the ‘CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Registration’ link. Register on the portal. Log in to the candidate’s account. Complete the application form and pay the requisite fee. Submit the form, download the confirmation page, and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Key Dates for CSIR-UGC NET December 2024

Last Date to Apply: January 2, 2025, till 11.50PM

Fee Payment Deadline: January 3, 2025

Correction Window: January 4–5, 2025

Candidates must ensure that only one application is submitted, as multiple forms will not be accepted under any circumstances.

CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 Application Fee Details

General Category: INR 1,150

Gen-EWS/OBC-NCL: INR 600

SC/ST/Third Gender: INR 325

The CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 examination is scheduled from February 16 to February 28, 2025. The test will have a duration of 180 minutes and will follow an objective format with multiple choice questions (MCQs). The medium of the examination will be bilingual.

If applicants face any difficulties, they can contact the NTA at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email csirnet@nta.ac.in.