CSIR UGC NET

CSIR-UGC NET Dec 2024 Application Deadline Today: Steps to Apply

Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jan 2025
13:25 PM

File Image

Summary
Today, January 2, 2025 is the last date to apply for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) December 2024 examination.
Today, January 2, 2025 is the last date to apply for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) December 2024 examination after the National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the initial application deadline set for December 30, 2024.

How to Apply for CSIR-UGC NET December 2024

  1. Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.
  2. Click on the ‘CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Registration’ link.
  3. Register on the portal.
  4. Log in to the candidate’s account.
  5. Complete the application form and pay the requisite fee.
  6. Submit the form, download the confirmation page, and keep a hard copy for future reference.
Key Dates for CSIR-UGC NET December 2024

  • Last Date to Apply: January 2, 2025, till 11.50PM
  • Fee Payment Deadline: January 3, 2025
  • Correction Window: January 4–5, 2025

Candidates must ensure that only one application is submitted, as multiple forms will not be accepted under any circumstances.

CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 Application Fee Details

  • General Category: INR 1,150
  • Gen-EWS/OBC-NCL: INR 600
  • SC/ST/Third Gender: INR 325

The CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 examination is scheduled from February 16 to February 28, 2025. The test will have a duration of 180 minutes and will follow an objective format with multiple choice questions (MCQs). The medium of the examination will be bilingual.

If applicants face any difficulties, they can contact the NTA at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email csirnet@nta.ac.in.

Last updated on 02 Jan 2025
14:01 PM
CSIR UGC NET
