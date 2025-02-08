NEET UG 2025 Exam Tie-Breaking Criteria Revamped: Know All Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a new tie-breaking rule for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025. Candidates must be aware of the updated tie-breaking criteria, which play a crucial role in determining their All India Rank (AIR) if they score the same marks as other candidates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a new tie-breaking rule for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025, which includes an additional random selection process in case all previous criteria fail to determine a rank.

The NEET UG 2025 registration process has officially begun on the NTA website (neet.nta.nic.in). Candidates must be aware of the updated tie-breaking criteria, which play a crucial role in determining their All India Rank (AIR) if they score the same marks as other candidates.

Updated NEET UG 2025 Tie-Breaking Method

ADVERTISEMENT

If two or more candidates secure identical marks or percentile scores, the NTA will resolve the tie using the following sequential method:

Higher Marks in Biology (Botany & Zoology) – The candidate with a higher score in Biology will be ranked higher.

Higher Marks in Chemistry – If the tie persists, the candidate scoring more in Chemistry will be given preference.

Higher Marks in Physics – If the tie still remains, Physics scores will be considered.

Fewer Incorrect Answers Across All Subjects – The candidate with a lower proportion of incorrect answers (compared to correct answers) will be ranked higher.

Fewer Incorrect Answers in Biology – If the tie continues, the candidate with fewer wrong answers in Biology will be prioritized.

Fewer Incorrect Answers in Chemistry – If required, Chemistry incorrect answers will be assessed next.

Fewer Incorrect Answers in Physics – If the tie is still unresolved, Physics incorrect answers will be compared.

Random Selection by an Independent Expert Committee – If all the above criteria fail to resolve the tie, an independent expert committee will break the tie through a random selection process.

Major Changes from Last Year

In 2024, the NTA removed the application number and age criteria from the tie-breaking process. The previous seven-step method remains the same, with the addition of the random selection process in extreme cases.

The independent expert committee will oversee the final selection if the tie persists after all other criteria.