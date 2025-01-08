KTET Admit Card 2024 Released - Find Kerala TET Hall Ticket Download Link

Summary The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially issued the admit card for the November session of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2024 today, January 8, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the test can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially issued the admit card for the November session of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2024 today, January 8, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the test can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

According to the official schedule, KTET is scheduled to be held over two days, on January 18 and January 19, 2025. There will be two shifts per day (morning session from 10 AM to 12.30 PM and afternoon session from 2 PM to 4.30 PM). Candidates must check their respective categories and shifts for the examination.

How to Download the KTET November Admit Card

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their admit cards,

Visit the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the "Admit Card November 2024" link on the homepage.

Log in using your unique credentials.

Submit the details and download the admit card.

Print the admit card for future use.

The admit card will only be available online. No hard copies will be sent to candidates via post.

To download, candidates must log in using their application number, application ID, and category (I/II/III/IV).

The admit card is a mandatory document containing essential details like the candidate’s name, roll number, exam time, and other important details. It must be noted by the candidates that if they face any discrepancies in the information contained or while downloading the hall ticket, they must immediately contact the authorities.

Find the direct download link here.