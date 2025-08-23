MCC

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling to Begin on August 29, Revised Schedule Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Aug 2025
15:33 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Originally scheduled to begin on August 22, the Round 2 counselling process was postponed to allow additional time for Round 1 candidates to resign their seats
Fresh registrations will also be permitted once the window opens

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has officially announced that the second round of counselling for NEET UG 2025 will now commence on August 29. This comes after a delay caused by the extension of the resignation deadline for candidates allotted seats in Round 1.

Originally scheduled to begin on August 22, the Round 2 counselling process was postponed to allow additional time for Round 1 candidates to resign their seats. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended this resignation deadline to August 25, thereby pushing the Round 2 registration and choice filling process to a later date.

“The revised schedule for Round 2 counselling will be published shortly on the official MCC website,” the NMC stated in its notification.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MCC is responsible for conducting counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical and dental colleges, as well as 100% of seats in deemed and private medical institutions across the country.

Candidates who were not allotted a seat in Round 1, or who opted for upgradation, will be eligible to participate in Round 2. Fresh registrations will also be permitted once the window opens.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website — mcc.nic.in — for the updated counselling schedule and further instructions.

Last updated on 23 Aug 2025
15:35 PM
MCC NEET UG NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling
Similar stories
Counselling

APSCHE Begins AP OAMDC Round 1 Counselling 2025 at oamdc.ucanapply.com- Detailed Sche. . .

ICSI

ICSI CS June Result 2025 Date Announced For Professional, Executive Courses- Details . . .

Railway recruitment

Railway Recruitment Board Issues RRB ALP City Intimation Slip 2025 For CBAT Re-exam- . . .

IBPS

IBPS SO Hall Ticket 2025 For Prelims OUT at ibps.in- Admit Card Available Till August. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Counselling

APSCHE Begins AP OAMDC Round 1 Counselling 2025 at oamdc.ucanapply.com- Detailed Sche. . .

ICSI

ICSI CS June Result 2025 Date Announced For Professional, Executive Courses- Details . . .

Railway recruitment

Railway Recruitment Board Issues RRB ALP City Intimation Slip 2025 For CBAT Re-exam- . . .

Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

BITM Kolkata Gears Up for National Space Day 2025 with a Week-Long Celebration

IBPS

IBPS SO Hall Ticket 2025 For Prelims OUT at ibps.in- Admit Card Available Till August. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key, Response Sheet 2025 Released- Read Details He. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality