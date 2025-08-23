NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling to Begin on August 29, Revised Schedule Soon

Summary Originally scheduled to begin on August 22, the Round 2 counselling process was postponed to allow additional time for Round 1 candidates to resign their seats Fresh registrations will also be permitted once the window opens

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has officially announced that the second round of counselling for NEET UG 2025 will now commence on August 29. This comes after a delay caused by the extension of the resignation deadline for candidates allotted seats in Round 1.

Originally scheduled to begin on August 22, the Round 2 counselling process was postponed to allow additional time for Round 1 candidates to resign their seats. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended this resignation deadline to August 25, thereby pushing the Round 2 registration and choice filling process to a later date.

“The revised schedule for Round 2 counselling will be published shortly on the official MCC website,” the NMC stated in its notification.

The MCC is responsible for conducting counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical and dental colleges, as well as 100% of seats in deemed and private medical institutions across the country.

Candidates who were not allotted a seat in Round 1, or who opted for upgradation, will be eligible to participate in Round 2. Fresh registrations will also be permitted once the window opens.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website — mcc.nic.in — for the updated counselling schedule and further instructions.