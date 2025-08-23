Railway recruitment

Railway Recruitment Board Issues RRB ALP City Intimation Slip 2025 For CBAT Re-exam- Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Aug 2025
15:07 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who will be appearing for the examination can download the city intimation slip through the official websites of regional RRBs under which they have applied
Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar

The Railway Recruitment Board has issued RRB ALP 2025 city intimation slip. The exam city slip has been released for CBAT re-exam. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination can download the city intimation slip through the official websites of regional RRBs under which they have applied.

This re-exam will be held for those candidates who were impacted by technical problems during the exam which was held on July 15, 2025. As per the schedule, the CBAT re-exam will be held on August 31, 2025. The CBAT re-exam admit card will be available for download 4 days before the exam date on the official website.

RRB ALP 2025 City Intimation Slip: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of RRBs

2. Click on RRB ALP 2025 city intimation slip link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your city intimation slip will be displayed

5. Check the exam city slip and download it

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

RRB ALP City Intimation Slip 2025: Direct Link

It is noteworthy to mention that Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar.

Candidates can use the Helpdesk contact number 9513437783 in case of any queries or clarifications.

Last updated on 23 Aug 2025
15:08 PM
