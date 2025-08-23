IBPS SO Hall Ticket 2025 For Prelims OUT at ibps.in- Admit Card Available Till August 30

Summary Candidates who will be appearing for the preliminary examination can download the admit card through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in IBPS SO 2025 will likely be held on August 30, 2025 consisting of 150 questions, and the maximum mark is 125

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection issued the IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the preliminary examination can download the admit card through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

As per the schedule, the admit card is available from August 22 to August 30, 2025. IBPS SO 2025 will likely be held on August 30, 2025 consisting of 150 questions, and the maximum mark is 125. The duration of the preliminary exam is 2 hours. The registration process started on July 1 and concluded on July 21, 2025.

Candidates need to qualify in each of the three tests by securing the minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by IBPS, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for the Online Main Examination.

IBPS SO Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to Download

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

2. Click on IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed

5. Check the admit card and download it

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

IBPS SO Hall Ticket 2025: Direct Link

This recruitment drive will fill up 1007 Specialist Officer posts in the organisation. For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.