ICSI CS June Result 2025 Date Announced For Professional, Executive Courses- Details Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India declared the ICSI CS June Result 2025 date for both professional and executive courses. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result notice on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

As per the official notice, the Result of CS Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) Examinations, June, 2025 Session would be declared on Monday, August 25, 2025. The professional course exam result will be out at 11 am and executive course exam result will be out at 2 pm.

The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website on declaration of the result. The Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination (Syllabus 2022) will be uploaded on the website of the Institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records.

ICSI CS June Result 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

2. Click on ICSI CS June Result 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed

5. Check the result and download the page

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.