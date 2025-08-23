Counselling

APSCHE Begins AP OAMDC Round 1 Counselling 2025 at oamdc.ucanapply.com- Detailed Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Aug 2025
15:25 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website at oamdc.ucanapply.com
As per the schedule, the last date to apply for Online Admissions into Multi-Disciplinary Colleges is August 26, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, commenced the registration process for AP OAMDC Round 1 Counselling 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website at oamdc.ucanapply.com.

To be eligible for the counselling process, applicants must have passed out from Board of Intermediate, AP or other recognised Boards.

As per the schedule, the last date to apply for Online Admissions into Multi-Disciplinary Colleges is August 26, 2025. Special Category Verification will take -place on August 25 - 26, 2025 and exercise of web options to begin from August 24 and will continue till August 28.

AP OAMDC Round 1 Counselling 2025: Important Dates

  1. Change of Web Options: August 29, 2025
  2. Seat Allotment: August 31, 2025
  3. Commencement of Class Work: September 1, 2025

AP OAMDC Round 1 Counselling 2025: Steps to Register

  1. Visit the official website at oamdc.ucanapply.com
  2. Click on the New Registration link to begin registration
  3. Enter the required details and submit
  4. After providing all the necessary details as asked, click on register
  5. Fill in the application form, upload documents, and make the payment of application fee
  6. Submit the application form
  7. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference

AP OAMDC Round 1 Counselling 2025: Direct Link

The application fee for General category candidates is Rs 400, for Backward Classes it is Rs 300, and for Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe it is Rs. 200.

Counselling AP OAMDC APSCHE
