CBSE Board Exam 2025 Admit Cards: Download Steps and Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the admit cards for the class 10 and class 12 board examinations 2025 soon. Once issued, affiliated schools can access and download the hall tickets from the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Regular students will need to collect their admit cards from their respective schools. School principals of CBSE-affiliated institutions can retrieve the admit cards by logging in with their credentials. It is important to note that regular students will not have direct access to download their admit cards from the website. However, students who have registered privately must download their CBSE Board Admit Cards directly from the website. CBSE will also notify all affiliated schools via email regarding the release of the admit cards.

Steps to Download CBSE Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in. Click on the link titled 'CBSE Admit Card 2025 Class 10th and 12th'. The candidate will be redirected to the login page. Enter the required details such as roll number and date of birth. The CBSE Admit Card 2025 for Class 10 and 12 will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Once students receive their CBSE class 10 and 12 Admit Cards, they should carefully review all details mentioned on them. In case of any discrepancies, students must report them to their respective school authorities for correction. Schools will coordinate with the board to rectify errors. It is crucial to ensure that the information on the admit card matches the details on the final marksheet, making timely corrections essential before the exams begin.

The CBSE board examinations are scheduled to commence in February 2025. As per the official timetable available on the CBSE website, the class 10 examinations will be conducted from February 15 to March 18, 2025, while the class 12 exams will take place from February 15 to April 4, 2025.

Approximately 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools across India and abroad are expected to appear for the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams in 2025.