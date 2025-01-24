Kerala NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Revised Dates Out: Find Schedule Here

Summary The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has revised the schedule for the Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 round 3 counselling. As per the updated schedule, the final merit list will be released on January 27.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has revised the schedule for the Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 round 3 counselling. As per the updated schedule, the final merit list will be released on January 27.

The registration process for Kerala NEET PG 2024 round 3 will begin on January 30 and will remain open until February 3. Candidates can submit their choices for seat allocation between January 30 and February 3, until 5PM, through the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala NEET PG Round 3 Revised Counselling Schedule 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Final merit list publication: January 27, 2025

Registration, option rearrangement, and deletion: January 30 to February 2, 2025

Seat allotment result: February 5, 2025

Admission process at allotted colleges: February 6 to 9, 2025

Documents Required for Kerala NEET PG 2024 Counselling

Class 10 certificate

MBBS degree

NEET PG result

Scanned copy of full signature used during NEET PG registration

Printout of the duly filled and signed online application form

Updated medical registration certificate

Permanent resident certificate

Service certificate (if applicable)

Authorisation letter (if applicable)

MBBS mark sheet

Internship completion certificate

Scanned copy of passport-size photograph as submitted in the NEET PG application form

Category certificate (if applicable)

According to the official notice, candidates from rounds 1 and 2 can collect their Transfer Certificates (TC) from their allotted colleges by February 2, 5PM.

The round 3 counselling process was reopened following a reduction in the NEET PG 2024 cut-off percentiles. Seat allotment will be determined based on factors such as seat availability, choices submitted by candidates, reservation policies, and individual ranks.