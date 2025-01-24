Kerala NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Revised Dates Out: Find Schedule Here

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has revised the schedule for the Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 round 3 counselling. As per the updated schedule, the final merit list will be released on January 27.
The registration process for Kerala NEET PG 2024 round 3 will begin on January 30 and will remain open until February 3. Candidates can submit their choices for seat allocation between January 30 and February 3, until 5PM, through the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
Kerala NEET PG Round 3 Revised Counselling Schedule 2024
- Final merit list publication: January 27, 2025
- Registration, option rearrangement, and deletion: January 30 to February 2, 2025
- Seat allotment result: February 5, 2025
- Admission process at allotted colleges: February 6 to 9, 2025
Documents Required for Kerala NEET PG 2024 Counselling
- Class 10 certificate
- MBBS degree
- NEET PG result
- Scanned copy of full signature used during NEET PG registration
- Printout of the duly filled and signed online application form
- Updated medical registration certificate
- Permanent resident certificate
- Service certificate (if applicable)
- Authorisation letter (if applicable)
- MBBS mark sheet
- Internship completion certificate
- Scanned copy of passport-size photograph as submitted in the NEET PG application form
- Category certificate (if applicable)
According to the official notice, candidates from rounds 1 and 2 can collect their Transfer Certificates (TC) from their allotted colleges by February 2, 5PM.
The round 3 counselling process was reopened following a reduction in the NEET PG 2024 cut-off percentiles. Seat allotment will be determined based on factors such as seat availability, choices submitted by candidates, reservation policies, and individual ranks.