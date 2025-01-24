CMAT 2025 Tomorrow: Admit Card, Shifts and Key Instructions

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 on January 25 in a computer-based test (CBT) format, across two shifts. Candidates must carry the CMAT 2025 admit card along with a self-declaration form to the exam centre.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 on January 25 in a computer-based test (CBT) format, across two shifts. The first shift will take place from 9AM to noon, followed by the second shift from 3PM to 6PM.

Candidates appearing for this national level MBA entrance exam, which facilitates admissions to AICTE-affiliated colleges and participating institutions, must carry the CMAT 2025 admit card along with a self-declaration form to the exam centre. The admit card is now available for download on the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

Essential Documents to Carry for CMAT 2025

A printed copy of the admit card downloaded from the NTA website.

One passport-size photograph, identical to the one uploaded in the application form, to be affixed on the attendance sheet.

A valid, original, and non-expired photo ID, such as:

PAN card

Driving license

Voter ID

Passport

Aadhaar card (with photograph)/ Aadhaar Enrolment Number

Ration card

The name on the photo ID must match the name on the admit card.

Candidates claiming relaxation under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category must carry a PwD certificate/UDID card issued by the competent authority.

CMAT 2025 Exam Day Guidelines

Reporting Time: Arrive at the examination center two hours prior to the exam to complete registration formalities. Verification: Ensure that the question paper displayed on the computer matches the subject code/ discipline as mentioned on the admit card. Rough Work: All calculations must be done on rough sheets provided at the exam hall, which must be submitted to the invigilator after the test. Prohibited Items: No baggage is allowed inside the examination centre.

CMAT 2025 Exam Structure

The CMAT 2025 exam will consist of five sections, each containing 20 questions, with a total score of 400 marks.

The sections include:

Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation

Logical Reasoning

Language Comprehension

General Awareness

Innovation and Entrepreneurship