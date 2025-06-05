Karnataka Examinations Authority

Karnataka PGCET, DCET Answer Key 2025 Published - Know How to Submit Objections

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Jun 2025
09:56 AM

File Image

Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the answer key for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025.
Alongside the PGCET answer key, the KEA has also published the answer keys for the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2025.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the answer key for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the computer science engineering paper can now access and download the provisional answer key from the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Alongside the PGCET answer key, the KEA has also published the answer keys for the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2025, conducted on May 31 for Civil Engineering, Electrical Sciences, and Mechanical Sciences.

Additionally, candidates can now download their individual response sheets from the official portal by entering their application number, name, date of birth, and examination details.

Objection Submission Window

For candidates who find discrepancies in the published answer keys, the objection window has been activated, offering them an opportunity to raise challenges against any questionable answers. This facility is available on the KEA portal and will remain open until June 6, 2025, up to 5 PM.

As per the official notification, objections must be submitted with adequate supporting evidence or justification. Each objection should mention the question paper name, exam date, version code, question number, and relevant documents in PDF format. The authority has emphasized that incomplete or unsubstantiated objections will not be entertained.

Once the subject expert committee reviews all the challenges, the final Karnataka PGCET 2025 answer keys will be released, which will form the basis for the evaluation of candidates’ scores.

Last updated on 05 Jun 2025
09:57 AM
Karnataka Examinations Authority PGCET KEA DCET Answer Key
