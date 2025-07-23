HTET

HTET 2024 Admit Card Released: Download Hall Ticket for Level 1, 2 & 3 Exams Now

Summary
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has officially released the HTET 2024 hall ticket for candidates appearing in the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET).
Registered candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website — bseh.org.in.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has officially released the HTET 2024 hall ticket for candidates appearing in the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) for Level-I (PRT), Level-II (TGT), and Level-III (PGT). Registered candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website — bseh.org.in.

The HTET 2024 exam is scheduled for July 30 and 31, 2025.

How to Download HTET 2024 Admit Card

  • Visit the official website at bseh.org.in.
  • Click on the link “Download HTET Hall Ticket” on the homepage.
  • Enter your registration number/mobile number and password.
  • Submit the credentials to view your admit card.
  • Download and print the admit card for exam day.

The board has also provided support for technical issues. If any candidate experiences difficulty in downloading the admit card, they can reach out to the board at 01664-254305 for assistance.

On the day of the examination, candidates must carry a printed copy of the HTET 2024 admit card with a color photograph affixed. Admit cards with distorted or tampered photographs will not be accepted. Additionally, it is mandatory to carry the original photo ID proof submitted during the application process. Entry to the examination centre will not be allowed without both documents.

Candidates are advised to check all details mentioned on the admit card carefully and report any discrepancies to the board at the earliest.

