MAH CET 2025 Results Out for BBA, BCA, BMS, BBM Courses - Link and Toppers List

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has officially announced the MAH CET 2025 results for admission into BBA, BCA, BMS, and BBM courses. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now check and download their individual scorecards from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org — by logging in with their registered email ID and password.

The MAH CET 2025 exams for these undergraduate management and computer applications programmes were conducted on April 29 and April 30, 2025, across multiple sessions. This marks the second edition of the entrance exam for these courses after its introduction last year. The results have been compiled based on the final answer key after considering candidates’ feedback. According to the CET Cell, a total of 151 objections were raised against the provisional answer key, and one mark was awarded for five questions following expert review.

To ensure fairness across multiple exam sessions, the CET Cell adopted a normalisation process for preparing the results. The percentile scores have been calculated up to seven decimal places to avoid tie cases and manage differences in the difficulty level of question papers. The percentile formula applied takes into account the total number of candidates in each session and the number of candidates scoring less than or equal to each candidate’s score.

This year, 72,259 candidates registered for the MAH CET 2025 for BCA, BBA, BMS, and BBM courses, with 61,666 candidates appearing for the exam. Notably, five students secured a perfect 100 percentile score in these courses, a feat that reflects the competitive nature of the exam.

Toppers List

Mohammed Aaqib

Vedant Anil Kalantri

Keyaan Jigar Chitalia

Jessica Joseph

Divyanshi Rajput

Candidates can download their scorecards by visiting the official website, selecting the result link for their course, and logging in with their credentials. It is advisable to print and preserve the scorecard for future counselling and admission procedures.

Find the direct result download link here.