Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Round Schedule Released - KEA Announces Eligibility Criteria

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Nov 2025
11:50 AM

File Image

Summary
As per the official notification, candidates will be able to fill in their college and course preferences and pay the caution deposit from November 4 onwards.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially published the final/round 3 admission schedule for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025. As per the official notification, candidates will be able to fill in their college and course preferences and pay the caution deposit from November 4 onwards on the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. This window will remain functional until November 6, 2025.

Final Round Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who were not allotted seats in rounds 1 and 2 can participate in this round by paying a caution deposit of ₹25,000 and entering fresh options.

Karnataka TET 2025: BEd Clause Withdrawn for Paper 1 Eligibility, Notice Issued
Karnataka TET 2025: BEd Clause Withdrawn for Paper 1 Eligibility, Notice Issued
TS Inter Exam 2026: Fee Hiked, Payment Deadline Extended; Board Announces Rule Change!
TS Inter Exam 2026: Fee Hiked, Payment Deadline Extended; Board Announces Rule Change!

KEA has also allowed candidates to cancel their allotted seats in person at the KEA office in Bengaluru by November 6 (up to 4 PM). However, a deduction of ₹10,000 will be made from the refund amount, and such candidates will not be eligible to participate in the final round of allotment.

The authority further advised candidates to enter all preferred options, even if certain seats are not displayed in the matrix, since new seats may be added or vacated during the process. The seat allotment results for the final round will be declared on November 8, with the reporting deadline scheduled for November 13, 2025.

The Karnataka PGCET 2025 counselling is conducted for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, and MArch programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges across Karnataka. Candidates are advised to regularly check the KEA portal for updates and further instructions.

Find the final round schedule here.

