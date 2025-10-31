Karnataka TET

Karnataka TET 2025: BEd Clause Withdrawn for Paper 1 Eligibility, Notice Issued

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Oct 2025
Summary
The Karnataka School Education Department has released a correction notice for the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025.
The registration process for Karnataka TET 2025 is currently underway and will close on November 9, 2025.

The Karnataka School Education Department has released a correction notice for the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025, officially withdrawing the Bachelor of Education (BEd) eligibility clause for Paper 1 candidates.

According to the revised notification, the provision under item no. 7.2 of the October 18 circular—allowing candidates with 50% marks in graduation and pursuing or holding a BEd degree—has now been removed. The department clarified that this clause was incorrectly included and has been withdrawn to align with NCTE guidelines.

The BEd qualification will no longer be considered valid for Paper 1, which determines eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5. Candidates applying for Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8) can still apply with a BEd qualification.

Revised Eligibility Criteria

Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5):

Minimum 50% marks in PUC/Senior Secondary or equivalent.

Must have passed or be pursuing: Two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) or Four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd) or Two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) or Second year of a two-year DElEd with at least 50% marks in graduation.

Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8):

Minimum 50% marks in graduation.

Must have passed or be pursuing: Two-year DElEd or BEd or BEd (Special Education), or Four-year BElEd degree.

The registration process for Karnataka TET 2025 is currently underway and will close on November 9, 2025. The exam is scheduled for December 7, 2025, with Paper 1 from 9.30 AM to Noon and Paper 2 from 2 PM to 4.30 PM. The admit cards will be available for download from December 1 to 7, 2025, on the official website of the School Education Department.

The KARTET is conducted to assess eligibility for teaching positions in government, aided, and unaided schools across Karnataka. The exam ensures that teachers meet the minimum standards set by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

