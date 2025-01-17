SBI

SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Application Deadline Extended, Check Key Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jan 2025
12:02 PM

Summary
The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the application deadline for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO).
This recruitment drive aims to fill 600 vacancies and the selection process consists of multiple stages.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the application deadline for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) under Advertisement No. CRPD/PO/2024-25/22. Eligible candidates can now apply online until January 19, 2025, by visiting the official website at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 600 vacancies.

JEE Main 2025: NTA Opens Image Correction Window, Admit Card Soon
JEE Main 2025: NTA Opens Image Correction Window, Admit Card Soon

The selection process consists of multiple stages. The Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be held on March 8 and March 15, 2025, with admit cards expected in the third or fourth week of February 2025. Results for the preliminary examination are anticipated in April 2025, followed by the Phase II Main Examination and the Phase III Psychometric Test, which are likely to take place in April/May 2025 and May/June 2025, respectively.

Steps to Apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2025

  • Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.
  • Navigate to the homepage and select the SBI PO 2025 advertisement under the ‘Current Openings’ section.
  • Open the application link and create a new account.
  • Log in and fill in the application form, uploading all required documents.
  • Pay the application fee and download the completed application form for future reference.
Major Update - NTA Announces NEET UG 2025 Exam Mode and Schedule
Major Update - NTA Announces NEET UG 2025 Exam Mode and Schedule

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General category will have to pay an amount of ₹750 as their application fee. However, SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from paying any kind of fee for registration.

Candidates are encouraged to complete their applications before the extended deadline and ensure accuracy in the uploaded documents to avoid any discrepancies.

Last updated on 17 Jan 2025
12:04 PM
SBI State Bank of India (SBI) SBI PO
