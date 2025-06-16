Indian Army

Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Schedule Out - Admit Card Download Begins Today

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jun 2025
11:17 AM

Summary
The Indian Army has officially released the schedule for the Agniveer Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2025 on its official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.
According to the notification, the online examination will be conducted from June 30 to July 10, 2025, for various categories.

The Indian Army has officially released the schedule for the Agniveer Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2025 on its official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. According to the notification, the online examination will be conducted from June 30 to July 10, 2025, for various categories, including General Duty, Tradesman, Technical, Clerk/Store Keeper, and GD Women Military Police.

Exam Schedule 2025

  • Agniveer (General Duty) - June 30 to July 3
  • Agniveer Tradesmen (10th) - July 3 to July 4
  • Agniveer (Tech) - July 4
  • Agniveer Tradesmen (8th), Agniveer GD (Women Military Police) - July 7
  • Sol Tech (NA), Havildar Education (IT/Cyber, Info Ops, Linguist) - July 8
  • Sepoy (Pharma), JCO RT, JCO Catering, Havildar Svy Auto Carto - July 9
  • Agniveer (Clerk/SKT), Agniveer-Clerk/SKT(Typing Test) - July 10
According to the announced schedule, the Army Agniveer 2025 admit cards will be released 14 days prior to the respective exam dates. Candidates who have successfully registered can check their exam dates and download their admit cards by logging in with their registration number and password on the official portal.

The Agniveer (General Duty) admit card download link will be made live today, June 16, while admit cards for the other posts will be made available on June 18.

The online CEE will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Depending on the category of application, candidates will either answer 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours. The exam will also have a negative marking system where 25% of the marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

To ensure fairness, the marks obtained by candidates will be normalised to account for differences in difficulty levels across different exam sessions.

Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on admit card releases and detailed instructions for the exam days.

