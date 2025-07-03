Karnataka PGCET 2025 - Revised Answer Key Released for MBA and MCA, Grace Marks Awarded

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the revised answer key for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam for MBA and MCA admissions can now access the updated answer key through the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the revised answer key for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam for MBA and MCA admissions can now access the updated answer key through the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The release of the revised answer key comes after KEA reviewed the objections submitted by candidates against the provisional key. The Karnataka PGCET 2025 exam was conducted on June 22, while the provisional answer key was made available on June 23. Aspirants were given until 5 PM on June 25 to submit their challenges regarding any discrepancies or errors.

Following a thorough review of the objections raised, the KEA has now published a corrected answer key. As per the revised version, grace marks will be awarded for four questions, recognising errors identified in the initial answer key. Additionally, the authority has declared that another four questions have multiple correct answers, and appropriate marks will be granted accordingly.

Candidates can visit the official website and download the updated answer key for their respective test papers. This finalised answer key will be used for the preparation of the Karnataka PGCET 2025 results, which are expected to be announced shortly.

For further result details and to view the revised answer key, candidates are advised to regularly check the KEA official portal for timely updates.