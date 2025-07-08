XAT 2026

XAT 2026 Exam Schedule and Registration Deadline Released - Check Eligibility & Key Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jul 2025
10:21 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, is gearing up to commence the registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026.
As per the official notification posted on the exam portal, XAT 2026 will be held on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, is gearing up to commence the registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026. As per the official notification posted on the exam portal, XAT 2026 will be held on Sunday, January 4, 2026. The application process will be conducted entirely online via the official website, xatonline.in.

TS ICET Result 2025 Declared - Toppers List, Pass Percentage &amp; Counselling Details
TS ICET Result 2025 Declared - Toppers List, Pass Percentage &amp; Counselling Details

Conducted on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI), XAT serves as a gateway for admissions to management programmes in over 250 participating institutes across the country, including XLRI and other leading B-schools.

To be eligible for the examination, candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree of at least three years’ duration in any discipline. Students in the final year of their undergraduate programme can also apply, provided they complete all examinations by June 10, 2026. Notably, XAT has no minimum percentage requirement for graduation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Important Dates

  • Registration Deadline - November 30, 2025
  • Admit Card Download(tentative) - December 20, 2025
  • XAT Exam - January 4, 2026 (2 PM to 5 PM)
INCET 2025 Recruitment - Indian Navy Opens Applications for 1100+ Civilian Posts; Details
INCET 2025 Recruitment - Indian Navy Opens Applications for 1100+ Civilian Posts; Details

XAT 2026 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will run for three hours, comprising four key sections — Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI), Decision Making (DM), Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), and General Knowledge (GK).

While scores from the first three sections determine the percentile rank for admissions shortlisting, the General Knowledge section is assessed independently and typically considered during final selection interviews and group discussions, especially by XLRI.

Interested candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates on the registration window and other important announcements.

Last updated on 08 Jul 2025
10:22 AM
XAT 2026 XAT Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) XLRI Jamshedpur exam schedule
Similar stories
OSSC CHSL

OSSC CHSL Mains 2024 Schedule Out - Check Exam Pattern and Selection Process

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET 2025 Answer Key Objection Submission Closes Today - Final Key and Result Upda. . .

AIIMS

AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 Release - Check Download Steps and Latest Updates

CBSE board

CBSE’s CSSS Scholarship 2025 - Fresh and Renewal of Application Begins Through NSP

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
OSSC CHSL

OSSC CHSL Mains 2024 Schedule Out - Check Exam Pattern and Selection Process

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET 2025 Answer Key Objection Submission Closes Today - Final Key and Result Upda. . .

AIIMS

AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 Release - Check Download Steps and Latest Updates

CBSE board

CBSE’s CSSS Scholarship 2025 - Fresh and Renewal of Application Begins Through NSP

TS ICET 2025

TS ICET Result 2025 Declared - Toppers List, Pass Percentage & Counselling Details

BESC

BESC Launches Robotics-Ready Add-On Course for Budding Tech Enthusiasts

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality