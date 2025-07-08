XAT 2026 Exam Schedule and Registration Deadline Released - Check Eligibility & Key Dates

Summary The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, is gearing up to commence the registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026. As per the official notification posted on the exam portal, XAT 2026 will be held on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, is gearing up to commence the registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026. As per the official notification posted on the exam portal, XAT 2026 will be held on Sunday, January 4, 2026. The application process will be conducted entirely online via the official website, xatonline.in.

Conducted on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI), XAT serves as a gateway for admissions to management programmes in over 250 participating institutes across the country, including XLRI and other leading B-schools.

To be eligible for the examination, candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree of at least three years’ duration in any discipline. Students in the final year of their undergraduate programme can also apply, provided they complete all examinations by June 10, 2026. Notably, XAT has no minimum percentage requirement for graduation.

Important Dates

Registration Deadline - November 30, 2025

Admit Card Download(tentative) - December 20, 2025

XAT Exam - January 4, 2026 (2 PM to 5 PM)

XAT 2026 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will run for three hours, comprising four key sections — Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI), Decision Making (DM), Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), and General Knowledge (GK).

While scores from the first three sections determine the percentile rank for admissions shortlisting, the General Knowledge section is assessed independently and typically considered during final selection interviews and group discussions, especially by XLRI.

Interested candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates on the registration window and other important announcements.