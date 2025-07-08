OSSC CHSL Mains 2024 Schedule Out - Check Exam Pattern and Selection Process

Summary The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has officially announced the schedule for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination Mains 2024. According to the official notification (Advt. No. 4603/OSSC), a total of 1,654 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for this Mains exam.

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has officially announced the schedule for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination Mains 2024. The examination, conducted for Specialist Posts under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Government of Odisha, will be held on July 20, 2025, from 10 AM to noon.

According to the official notification (Advt. No. 4603/OSSC), a total of 1,654 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for this Mains exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill 324 vacancies for the post of Soil Conservation Extension Worker across the state.

The Mains written paper will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 200 marks. Candidates should note that there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for every incorrect answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The admit cards for the Mains exam will be made available online from July 16, 2025, through the official OSSC website (ossc.gov.in). Candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the portal, clicking on the relevant admit card link, and logging in with their registration credentials. It is advised to take a printout of the admit card and carry it to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID.

Candidates who qualify in the Mains examination will be shortlisted for the next phase, which includes certificate verification. The final merit list and further instructions will be released on the commission’s official portal after the completion of all selection stages.

Applicants are encouraged to regularly visit the OSSC website for updates regarding admit cards, results, and further recruitment procedures.