KEA Discontinues PG Architecture Exam, CoA's PGETA to Decide MArch Admissions in Karnataka

Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Apr 2025
10:23 AM

Summary
In a major shift for postgraduate architecture aspirants in Karnataka, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially scrapped its state-level PG Architecture entrance exam for MArch admissions.
Moving forward, admissions to MArch programmes in colleges across Karnataka will be based solely on the Postgraduate Entrance Test in Architecture (PGETA) conducted by the Council of Architecture (CoA).

UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2025 Today — Check Major Shift in Marksheet Distribution
UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2025 Today — Check Major Shift in Marksheet Distribution

Confirming the development through an official update on X (formerly Twitter), KEA announced, “The #PGArchitecture exam will no longer be conducted for admission to #KEA. It has been decided to grant admission to the Master of Architecture degree based on the marks obtained in the national-level #PGETA conducted by the Council of Architecture.”

With this change, the PGETA 2025 will serve as the single national-level computer-based test (CBT) for MArch admissions not just in Karnataka but across over 400 architecture institutions nationwide. Organised by the Council of Architecture, under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, this move is expected to standardise and simplify the admission process for architecture aspirants.

NEET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip Out at neet.nta.nic.in - Admit Card by May 1
NEET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip Out at neet.nta.nic.in - Admit Card by May 1

The PGETA 2025 is anticipated to be conducted in July and August, with exams scheduled on Sundays at designated centres across India. The exam pattern includes 75 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying a total of 100 marks. Notably, candidates are permitted two attempts in a year, and for final admission, the best score out of the two will be considered, giving students a fair opportunity to enhance their performance.

This development marks a significant step towards aligning Karnataka’s architectural education admissions with national standards, reducing multiple entrance exams and promoting a more transparent, merit-based system. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official websites of the Council of Architecture and KEA for timely updates on registration, exam dates, syllabus, and guidelines for PGETA 2025.

Last updated on 25 Apr 2025
10:24 AM
Karnataka Examinations Authority PG Admissions Entrance exam
