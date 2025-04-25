UP Board Exam 2025

UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2025 Today — Check Major Shift in Marksheet Distribution

Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Apr 2025
09:37 AM

File Image

Summary
The wait is finally over for lakhs of students in Uttar Pradesh, as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2025 today, April 25, at 12.30 PM. The results will be officially declared during a press conference held at the UPMSP headquarters in Prayagraj.

Once announced, students can access their scorecards through the official websites — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and the DigiLocker portal at results.digilocker.gov.in. In a significant first this year, the UP Board will issue marksheets digitally via DigiLocker, streamlining result distribution while ensuring security and accessibility for students.

The UP Board 2025 examinations were conducted from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 centres across the state, with a staggering 54,37,233 students registered for the exams. This included 27,32,216 Class 10 students and 27,05,017 Class 12 candidates. To manage such a massive evaluation process, over 1.34 lakh teachers and 13,000 deputy chief examiners were deployed across 261 evaluation centres from March 19 to April 2, 2025.

Once released, students can check their results by following these steps:

  • Visit the official websites.
  • Click on the link for either Class 10 or Class 12 results 2025.
  • Enter your roll number and other login details.
  • Submit to view and download your scorecard.

As one of the largest school boards in India, the UP Board’s results are awaited with immense anticipation each year, and 2025 marks a milestone in its digital result delivery initiative.

Last updated on 25 Apr 2025
09:37 AM
UP Board Exam 2025 Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result
