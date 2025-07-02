JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Declared - Download Link and Reporting Guide

Summary The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially published the third round seat allotment results for JoSAA Counselling 2025 today, July 2. Candidates who participated in the said round of the counselling process can now check their seat allotment status on the official website — josaa.nic.in.

To download the JoSAA Round 3 seat allotment result 2025, candidates need to log in using their JEE Main 2025 application number and password. The allotments have been made based on candidates’ ranks in JEE Main or JEE Advanced, their category, and the preferences submitted during the choice-filling process.

Those allotted seats in this round must complete the online reporting process — which includes fee payment, document uploads, and addressing any queries — by July 4, 2025. The JoSAA authorities have also announced that candidates encountering payment issues despite initiating the transaction before the deadline will have their cases addressed by July 5.

Candidates who wish to withdraw from the counselling process or exit after the third round of seat allocation can do so between July 2 to July 4. Any withdrawal-related queries should be addressed by July 5.

According to the recently updated schedule published by JoSAA, the fourth round seat allotment result will be declared on July 6, 2025.

The JoSAA 2025 counselling process facilitates admissions into premier engineering institutes, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs, based on JEE ranks. Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official JoSAA website for timely notifications and to ensure all deadlines are met.

