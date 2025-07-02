JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Declared - Download Link and Reporting Guide

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jul 2025
11:14 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially published the third round seat allotment results for JoSAA Counselling 2025 today, July 2.
Candidates who participated in the said round of the counselling process can now check their seat allotment status on the official website — josaa.nic.in.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially published the third round seat allotment results for JoSAA Counselling 2025 today, July 2. Candidates who participated in the said round of the counselling process can now check their seat allotment status on the official website — josaa.nic.in.

DU Offers Special Exams for Students Affected by Operation Sindoor - Application &amp; Dates
DU Offers Special Exams for Students Affected by Operation Sindoor - Application &amp; Dates

To download the JoSAA Round 3 seat allotment result 2025, candidates need to log in using their JEE Main 2025 application number and password. The allotments have been made based on candidates’ ranks in JEE Main or JEE Advanced, their category, and the preferences submitted during the choice-filling process.

Those allotted seats in this round must complete the online reporting process — which includes fee payment, document uploads, and addressing any queries — by July 4, 2025. The JoSAA authorities have also announced that candidates encountering payment issues despite initiating the transaction before the deadline will have their cases addressed by July 5.

ADVERTISEMENT
KEAM Rank List 2025 Published - Check Stream Toppers and Counselling Details
KEAM Rank List 2025 Published - Check Stream Toppers and Counselling Details

Candidates who wish to withdraw from the counselling process or exit after the third round of seat allocation can do so between July 2 to July 4. Any withdrawal-related queries should be addressed by July 5.

According to the recently updated schedule published by JoSAA, the fourth round seat allotment result will be declared on July 6, 2025.

The JoSAA 2025 counselling process facilitates admissions into premier engineering institutes, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs, based on JEE ranks. Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official JoSAA website for timely notifications and to ensure all deadlines are met.

Find the direct seat allotment result link here.

Last updated on 02 Jul 2025
11:15 AM
JoSAA Counseling 2025 Joint Seat Allocation Authority JEE 2025 seat allotment JoSAA
Similar stories
Delhi University (DU)

DU Offers Special Exams for Students Affected by Operation Sindoor - Application & Da. . .

KEAM 2025

KEAM Rank List 2025 Published - Check Stream Toppers and Counselling Details

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key Out at cuet.nta.nic.in - Dropped Questions & Result Upd. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC 2025 Answer Key For CBT 1 OUT! Response Sheet, Questions Released

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Delhi University (DU)

DU Offers Special Exams for Students Affected by Operation Sindoor - Application & Da. . .

KEAM 2025

KEAM Rank List 2025 Published - Check Stream Toppers and Counselling Details

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Final Answer Key Out at cuet.nta.nic.in - Dropped Questions & Result Upd. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC 2025 Answer Key For CBT 1 OUT! Response Sheet, Questions Released

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow- Check Latest Details H. . .

IBPS SO

IBPS SO Registration for 1007 Vacancies Begins at ibps.in- Know Eligibility, Vacancy . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality