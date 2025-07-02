KEAM 2025

KEAM Rank List 2025 Published - Check Stream Toppers and Counselling Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jul 2025
09:46 AM

Summary
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has officially announced the KEAM 2025 rank list for both engineering and pharmacy streams.
Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) 2025 can now access their ranks by visiting the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) 2025 can now access their ranks by visiting the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

Engineering Stream

In the engineering category, John Shinoj clinched the top position with an impressive score exceeding 588 marks, while male candidates dominated the upper ranks of the list. This year, a total of 86,549 candidates appeared for the engineering entrance exam, of which 76,230 have been declared qualified. The final rank list features 67,505 students.

The other students in the top 5 list are;

  • Hari Kishan Baiju (Rank 2)
  • Akshay Biju BN (Rank 3)
  • Adl Zayaan (Rank 4)
  • Joshua Jacob Thomas (Rank 5)
Pharmacy Stream

In the pharmacy entrance exam, Anakha Anil emerged as the topper by securing 290 marks out of 300. Out of the 33,425 candidates who took the pharmacy test, 27,841 students were awarded ranks. The districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Palakkad posted some of the highest success rates in the pharmacy stream.

The other students in the top 5 list are;

  • Hrishikesh R Shenoy (Rank 2)
  • Fathimathu Zahra (Rank 3)
  • Thajul Fasari M (Rank 4)
  • Alan Christopher CR (Rank 5)

Candidates who find their names in the KEAM 2025 rank lists will now be eligible to participate in the upcoming KEAM counselling process for admissions to various engineering and pharmacy programmes across Kerala. The KEAM 2025 exams were held between April 23 and 29, and results were declared earlier on May 14 for more than 1.2 lakh candidates. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official portal for updates regarding the counselling schedule and seat allotment process.

Last updated on 02 Jul 2025
09:47 AM
KEAM 2025 Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) Toppers list
