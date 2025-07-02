DU Offers Special Exams for Students Affected by Operation Sindoor - Application & Dates

Summary The University of Delhi (DU) has officially announced a special examination opportunity for students who missed their semester exams in May 2025 due to ‘Operation Sindoor.’ To avail of this special chance, eligible students must fill out an online application through a Google form available.

The University of Delhi (DU) has officially announced a special examination opportunity for students who missed their semester exams in May 2025 due to ‘Operation Sindoor.’ In a notification released, Professor Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, Controller of Examinations, confirmed that this provision would cover undergraduate and postgraduate students unable to attend exams on May 13, 14, and 15, 2025.

To avail of this special chance, eligible students must fill out an online application through a Google Form (https://forms.gle/CDjjjQmxcxm2bBPR7) available. The application window will remain open until July 10, 2025, at 11.59 PM. Only those who missed their scheduled papers on the specified dates for the 2024–25 academic year will be considered.

The university emphasised that students applying for the special exams must submit documentary proof confirming their inability to be in Delhi during the original examination dates due to circumstances related to Operation Sindoor. Without valid evidence, applications for this special provision will be rejected.

According to the official circular, this initiative aims to ensure that students are not academically disadvantaged due to factors beyond their control while maintaining strict verification standards to preserve the examination process’s integrity.

The move has been welcomed by student communities and organisations, many of whom had previously raised concerns about missed exams because of travel restrictions and disruptions during the operation. The exam schedule for the special papers is expected to be announced soon after the application deadline. Students are advised to complete their submissions promptly and keep track of updates through the DU examination portal and other official university channels.