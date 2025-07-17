JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment Out - IIT, NIT Reporting by July 20

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jul 2025
09:27 AM

File Image

Summary
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the seat allotment result for Round 6 — the final round — of JoSAA counselling 2025.
JoSAA clarified that the final round is applicable to both IITs and NIT+ system institutions.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the seat allotment result for Round 6 — the final round — of JoSAA counselling 2025. Candidates seeking admission to premier engineering institutes like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other participating institutes can now check their results on the official website — josaa.nic.in.

KEAM 2025 Option Entry Deadline for Phase 1 Extended - CEE Kerala Revises Schedule
Steps to Check JoSAA Round 6 Seat Allotment Result 2025:

  • Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in.
  • Click on the “Round 6 Seat Allotment Result” link.
  • Enter JEE Main 2025 application number and password.
  • View and download your allotment result
  • Pay the fee, upload documents, and complete the reporting.
  • Save a copy of the confirmation for future use.
According to the official schedule, candidates allotted seats in JoSAA round 6 will have to complete the online reporting process — which includes paying the seat acceptance fee, uploading documents, and responding to queries — by 5 PM on July 20, 2025.

AP ICET 2025 Counselling Schedule Revised - Web Option Entry Begins; Check New Dates
JoSAA clarified that the final round is applicable to both IITs and NIT+ system institutions. For those allocated NIT+ seats, a withdrawal window will remain open from July 16 to 21, with the final date to respond to withdrawal-related queries being July 22. The Partial Admission Fee (PAF) must be paid between July 23 and 27, and any payment-related issues will be resolved on July 28.

Following the conclusion of JoSAA counselling, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will conduct CSAB 2025 special round counselling to fill the remaining vacant BTech seats. The vacancy list and registration link will go live on July 30.

With JoSAA Round 6 marking the final round, students are advised to complete all formalities within the deadlines.

Find the direct seat allotment result link here.

Last updated on 17 Jul 2025
09:28 AM
JoSAA Counseling 2025 Joint Seat Allocation Authority seat allotment JEE 2025
