AP ICET 2025

AP ICET 2025 Counselling Schedule Revised - Web Option Entry Begins; Check New Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jul 2025
12:56 PM

File Image

Summary
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially revised the AP ICET 2025 counselling schedule.
Registered and verified candidates can now fill in their preferred choices for admission to MBA and MCA programmes through the official website.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially revised the AP ICET 2025 counselling schedule, enabling eligible candidates to exercise their web options starting today, July 16. Registered and verified candidates who have cleared the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2025 can now fill in their preferred choices for admission to MBA and MCA programmes through the official website — icet-sche.aptonline.in.

To access the web options entry portal, candidates must log in using their AP ICET 2025 hall ticket number and date of birth. The last date to complete the web option entry is July 21, as per the revised schedule. Candidates can indicate up to five preferences for courses and colleges, keeping in mind the AP ICET 2025 cut-offs.

The verification of uploaded certificates will continue till July 19, followed by a one-day window on July 22 for editing web options. The seat allotment result for phase 1 will be announced on July 25, and shortlisted candidates must report to their allotted colleges between July 26 and 28. Classes for the new academic session will commence on July 28.

Revised Key Dates

  • Certificate Verification: Till July 19
  • Web Option Entry: July 16 to July 21
  • Editing of Web Options: July 22
  • Seat Allotment Result: July 25
  • College Reporting: July 26 to July 28
  • Commencement of Classes: July 28

The AP ICET counselling 2025 facilitates admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by affiliated colleges across Andhra Pradesh. Candidates are advised to carefully review their preferences and ensure the timely submission of options and documents to secure a seat in their desired institution.

Last updated on 16 Jul 2025
13:09 PM
AP ICET 2025 APSCHE Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test Counselling Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education
