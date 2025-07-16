KEAM 2025 Option Entry Deadline for Phase 1 Extended - CEE Kerala Revises Schedule

Summary The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has extended the deadline for online option entry for KEAM 2025 counselling. To access the KEAM 2025 option registration portal, candidates must log in using their application number and password.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has extended the deadline for online option entry for KEAM 2025 counselling. Candidates can now submit their preferred choices for courses and colleges until 4 PM on July 18, 2025, through the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) is the primary admission gateway for undergraduate programmes in engineering, architecture, and medical streams offered by institutions across the state for the 2025-26 academic year.

To access the KEAM 2025 option registration portal, candidates must log in using their application number and password. The option entry is a critical step in the counselling process, as it allows candidates to prioritise their preferred colleges and courses based on their KEAM 2025 ranks.

Steps to Complete KEAM 2025 Option Entry

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the option entry link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and password to log in.

Pay the option registration fee.

Select your preferred colleges and courses.

Save the choices and download a copy of the registered options for future reference.

The provisional seat allotment result will be released after the option entry deadline, based on candidates' ranks and selected preferences.

Candidates are advised to carefully review and prioritise their choices before submitting the final list, as allotments will be made strictly based on the registered options.