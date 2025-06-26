JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared - Download Link and Official Guidelines

Posted on 26 Jun 2025



The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially published the second round seat allotment results for JoSAA Counselling 2025. Candidates who participated in the said round of the counselling process can now check their seat allotment status on the official website — josaa.nic.in.

To download the JoSAA Round 2 seat allotment result 2025, candidates need to log in using their JEE Main 2025 application number and password. The allotments have been made based on candidates’ ranks in JEE Main or JEE Advanced, their category, and the preferences submitted during the choice-filling process.

Those allotted seats in this round must complete the online reporting process — which includes fee payment, document uploads, and addressing any queries — by June 29, 2025. The JoSAA authorities have also announced that candidates encountering payment issues despite initiating the transaction before the deadline will have their cases addressed by June 30. Additionally, the final date to respond to Round 2 seat allotment-related queries is July 1.

Candidates who wish to withdraw from the counselling process or exit after Round 2 seat allocation can do so between June 26 and June 30. Any withdrawal-related queries should be addressed by July 1.

Meanwhile, JoSAA has released the updated schedule for Round 3 counselling. The Round 3 seat allotment results will be declared on July 2, 2025. Following that, online reporting, document uploads, and fee payments must be completed by July 4, with resolution of payment-related issues and queries scheduled for July 5. The withdrawal window for Round 3 will also open on July 2, closing on July 4, 2025.

The JoSAA 2025 counselling process facilitates admissions into premier engineering institutes, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs, based on JEE ranks. Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official JoSAA website for timely notifications and to ensure all deadlines are met.

Find the direct seat allotment result link here.


