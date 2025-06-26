GPAT Result 2025 Out at natboard.edu.in - Check Merit List and Qualifying Cutoffs

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the national-level entrance exam can now check and download their GPAT 2025 result from the official website — natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the national-level entrance exam can now check and download their GPAT 2025 result from the official website — natboard.edu.in. The results have been made available in the form of a merit list PDF.

The GPAT 2025 exam was conducted on May 25, 2025, for pharmacy graduates aspiring to secure admissions into postgraduate pharmacy (MPharm) programmes and various fellowship opportunities in top institutions. As per the official notification, a total of 47,142 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 4,714 applicants have been declared qualified.

The GPAT merit list 2025 includes essential details such as the candidate’s application ID, roll number, category, status, score, rank, and qualification status. Alongside the merit list, the NBEMS has also notified that the GPAT scorecard, mentioning the candidate’s scores/percentile/rank, will be made available on the official website on/after July 4, 2025.

Notably, the GPAT scorecard will remain valid for three years, allowing students to apply for PCI-approved postgraduate pharmacy programmes and PhD admissions across India.

The results have been prepared based on the final GPAT 2025 answer key. Candidates can download the result PDF by visiting the official website, selecting the ‘GPAT 2025 Result PDF’ link, and searching for their roll number to check their qualifying status.

Category Wise Cutoff Score

Additionally, the category-wise cutoff percentile for GPAT 2025 has been announced.

UR - 216

UR(PwBD) - 95

EWS - 172

EWS(PwBD) - 77

OBC - 168

OBC(PwBD) - 74

SC - 119

SC(PwBD) - 74

ST - 85

ST(PwBD) - 80

With results now out, qualified candidates can look forward to participating in the admission processes for MPharm and fellowship programmes in leading pharmacy colleges and universities across the country.

Find the result PDF here.