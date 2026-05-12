TS EAMCET 2026

TS EAMCET 2026 Engineering Answer Key, Response Sheets Out - Check Download Link

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 May 2026
13:24 PM

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Summary
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), on behalf of TGCHE, has released the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2026 engineering answer key.
Candidates who appeared for the engineering stream examination can now access the provisional answer key through the TS EAMCET official website (eapcet.tgche.ac.in).

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), on behalf of TGCHE, has released the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2026 engineering answer key, response sheet, and question papers today, May 12. Candidates who appeared for the engineering stream examination can now access the provisional answer key through the TS EAMCET official website (eapcet.tgche.ac.in).

The university has published the answer keys and question papers shift-wise to help candidates evaluate their performance accurately. Along with the preliminary answer key, applicants will also be able to view their individual response sheets online. Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional key can submit objections till May 14, 2026.

To download the TS EAMCET 2026 answer key, candidates will have to log in using their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth. The preliminary key is expected to help aspirants estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

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The TS EAMCET 2026 engineering examinations were conducted from May 9 to May 11, 2026. The entrance examination is held for admissions to undergraduate engineering, agriculture, and medical-related professional courses offered by colleges across Telangana.

According to the official marking scheme, candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer, while no negative marks will be deducted for incorrect responses. The engineering paper consisted of 160 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 160 marks. Out of the total questions, 80 were from Mathematics, while Physics and Chemistry carried 40 questions each.

To access the tentative answer key, candidates need to visit the official TS EAMCET portal and click on the answer key download link available on the homepage. After entering the required login credentials and selecting the relevant subject, applicants can download the answer key and keep a printout for future reference.

JNTUH has also issued detailed instructions regarding the objection process. Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answers can challenge them online by submitting valid supporting documents. Authorities have clarified that objections without proper proof may not be considered during the review process.

After examining all the objections submitted by candidates, the university will publish the final TS EAMCET 2026 answer key. The final key will be used for the preparation of results and ranking of candidates for the counselling and admission process.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 12 May 2026
13:25 PM
TS EAMCET 2026 Telangana State Council of Higher Education Answer Key Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test
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