CBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 Dates Announced - Board Issues Guidelines for Class X, XII

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the CBSE Board 2025 supplementary exam date sheet for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. As per the notification, the supplementary examinations for students aiming to improve their scores or clear pending subjects will begin on July 15, 2025.

According to the timetable available on the official CBSE website (cbse.gov.in), the Class 12 supplementary exams will be held on July 15, covering all subjects on a single day. Meanwhile, the Class 10 supplementary exams 2025 are scheduled from July 15 to July 22. The exams will be conducted in different shifts depending on the subject.

The supplementary exam window presents a valuable second chance for students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the regular board exams or wish to enhance their scores. CBSE has advised candidates to download the official date sheet from the board’s website and prepare systematically, keeping the subject-wise dates in mind.

As per CBSE’s examination protocols, students will be granted 15 minutes of reading time before the commencement of each paper. The board has issued strict guidelines regarding the conduct of the exams to ensure fairness and order. Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, and any unauthorized gadgets are strictly banned inside the exam centres. Any breach of this rule will attract disciplinary action under the Unfair Means (UFM) regulations.

CBSE has urged students to follow all instructions carefully for a smooth examination experience.

Read the detailed datesheet here: class 10 and class 12