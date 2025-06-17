JEECUP 2025

JEECUP Answer Key 2025 - UPJEE Provisional Key Out on jeecup.admissions.nic.in! Direct Link

Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jun 2025
13:48 PM

Summary
Candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) can now access them and cross-check their responses.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has officially released the JEECUP 2025 answer key, question paper, and response sheets on its website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) can now access them and cross-check their responses.

The computer-based exam for Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, K, and L was conducted over a 2-hour 30-minute duration, with question papers available in both English and Hindi.

DU Launches UG Admission 2025-26 Portal: First Phase Application Begins for Over 71000 Seats!
Cooking, Movies, and a Dream: How Rachit Became NEET UG 2025 Bengal Topper and Secured AIR 16!

Each paper featured 100 multiple-choice questions. Candidates were awarded 4 marks for every correct answer, with a provision for marks in case of errors or dual correct options, applicable to those who attempted the question.

While the council is yet to announce the official dates for challenging the answer key, the objection window has already been activated via candidate login.

How to Download JEECUP 2025 Answer Key and Question Paper

  • Visit jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Click on ‘JEECUP Questions- Answer Key Matching and Objections for All Group’.
  • Log in using the application number and date of birth.
  • View and download the answer key and response sheet.
  • Raise objections, if necessary.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates on result dates and counselling schedules.

Find the direct download link here.

