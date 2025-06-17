Delhi University (DU)

DU Launches UG Admission 2025-26 Portal: First Phase Application Begins for Over 71000 Seats!

PTI
PTI
Posted on 17 Jun 2025
13:23 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Delhi University on Tuesday launched its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate admissions for the 2025-26 academic year.
All undergraduate admissions will be conducted based on CUET (Common University Entrance Test) scores.

Delhi University on Tuesday launched its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate admissions for the 2025-26 academic year.

Speaking at a press conference, DU's Dean of Academics, Haneet Gandhi, announced that the CSAS portal is now open for registration.

"The varsity is offering 79 courses across its 69 colleges, with a total of 71,624 seats available for the upcoming academic session," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cooking, Movies, and a Dream: How Rachit Became NEET UG 2025 Bengal Topper and Secured AIR 16!
Cooking, Movies, and a Dream: How Rachit Became NEET UG 2025 Bengal Topper and Secured AIR 16!

In a bid to expand career-oriented learning, the university has also opened admissions for various skill-based courses through its Centre for Innovative Skill-based Courses (CISBC), Gandhi said.

Some of the programmes include AC-refrigerator repairing, animation and motion graphics, and bakery and confectionery, she added.

All undergraduate admissions will be conducted based on CUET (Common University Entrance Test) scores.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the university has announced the launch of two new postgraduate programmes this year: MA in Tourism Management (50 seats) and MA in Hindi Journalism.

IBPS Revised Exam Calendar 2025 for PO, Clerk, SO &amp; RRB Released on ibps.in - Check Dates
IBPS Revised Exam Calendar 2025 for PO, Clerk, SO &amp; RRB Released on ibps.in - Check Dates

The undergraduate admission process will take place in two phases. The first phase, beginning on Tuesday, requires applicants to enter their personal information, Class 12 marks, and CUET application number on the CSAS portal.

The second phase will begin after the CUET results are declared, during which students can fill in their programme and college preferences.

The university will then release simulated ranks to help candidates understand their probable placement. The final seat allocation will be based on programme-specific merit and availability.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 17 Jun 2025
13:24 PM
Delhi University (DU) Undergraduate Admissions
Similar stories
IBPS

IBPS Revised Exam Calendar 2025 for PO, Clerk, SO & RRB Released on ibps.in - Check D. . .

NEET UG 2025

Cooking, Movies, and a Dream: How Rachit Became NEET UG 2025 Bengal Topper and Secure. . .

Indian Army

Indian Army Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025 Out at joinindianarmy.nic.in: Download Link H. . .

India Post

India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025 Out Now - Check State Wise Shortlisted Candidates . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Summer camp

An eye on the sky

nytns/lorenzo matteucci
Unemployment

Not so intelligent

IBPS

IBPS Revised Exam Calendar 2025 for PO, Clerk, SO & RRB Released on ibps.in - Check D. . .

EIILM-Kolkata

Shaping the Future of Global Finance: This leading institution from Kolkata to host g. . .

NEET UG 2025

Cooking, Movies, and a Dream: How Rachit Became NEET UG 2025 Bengal Topper and Secure. . .

Indian Army

Indian Army Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025 Out at joinindianarmy.nic.in: Download Link H. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality