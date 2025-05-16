JEECUP 2025

JEECUP 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Revised Last Date and Admit Card Updates

Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 May 2025
09:28 AM

File Image

Summary
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the last date for submitting online applications for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE) 2025.
In response to increased demand and to accommodate late applicants, the council has granted a fresh five-day extension.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the last date for submitting online applications for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE) 2025. As per the latest notification, candidates now have time until May 20, 2025, to complete their applications for the state-level polytechnic entrance exam.

MAH CET 2025 Results Out for UG, PG Courses — Download Scorecards at cetcell.mahacet.org
MAH CET 2025 Results Out for UG, PG Courses — Download Scorecards at cetcell.mahacet.org

Originally, the application deadline was set for May 10, which was later extended to May 15. However, in response to increased demand and to accommodate late applicants, the council has granted a fresh five-day extension. The announcement was confirmed via an official letter from Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Singh, Secretary, JEECUP, addressed to the e-Counselling Division, National Informatics Centre (NIC), New Delhi.

Along with the extended deadline, the council has also provided a one-day application correction window. Candidates will be able to rectify any errors in their application forms on May 20, 2025. It is important to note that no further corrections will be allowed after this date, so applicants are advised to review their details carefully.

NEET MDS Result 2025 - NBEMS Releases Detailed Toppers List and Scores!
NEET MDS Result 2025 - NBEMS Releases Detailed Toppers List and Scores!

The JEECUP 2025 entrance exam is a computer-based test conducted for admissions to various polytechnic institutions across Uttar Pradesh. With the application and correction process wrapping up on May 20, the admit card release date is expected to be announced soon on the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official portal for timely updates regarding the admit card release and examination schedule.

Last updated on 16 May 2025
09:28 AM
JEECUP 2025 UP Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic JEECUP Registration Admit Card
