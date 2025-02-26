NTA to Open JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Form Correction Window Feb 27; Know More

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 application forms tomorrow, February 27. Candidates who need to make modifications to their submitted forms can do so until February 28, 11.50PM, by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 application forms tomorrow, February 27. Candidates who need to make modifications to their submitted forms can do so until February 28, 11.50PM, by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in.

In an official notification, the NTA stated that it had received multiple requests from candidates seeking permission to edit specific details in their application forms.

“In view of the above and the interest of the students, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the candidates to modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main)-2025,” the agency announced.

Editable Fields for Existing Candidates

Candidates who registered during the session 1 application period and have also applied for session 2 will be permitted to edit the following details:

Course (paper)

Medium of question paper

State code of eligibility

Exam city (as per available options)

Educational qualification details (Class 10 & 12)

Gender

Category

Fee payment (if applicable)

The NTA clarified that any modifications in these fields may require an additional fee, which must be paid for the changes to be processed.

Editable Fields for New Candidates

Candidates applying for JEE Main 2025 for the first time in session 2 will be allowed to modify:

Educational qualification details

Gender

Category

Sub-category

Signature

Paper

State code of eligibility

Date of birth

Additionally, they can edit one of the following:

Candidate’s name

Mother’s name

Father’s name

Fields That Cannot Be Changed

Certain details will remain uneditable, including:

Mobile number

Email ID

Permanent and present address

Emergency contact details

Photograph

However, based on their permanent and present address, candidates will be able to change their exam city and medium of examination.

The NTA emphasised that any correction affecting the total exam fee must be followed by the payment of the additional amount. Otherwise, the changes will not be approved.