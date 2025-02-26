NTA to Open JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Form Correction Window Feb 27; Know More

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 application forms tomorrow, February 27. Candidates who need to make modifications to their submitted forms can do so until February 28, 11.50PM, by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in.
In an official notification, the NTA stated that it had received multiple requests from candidates seeking permission to edit specific details in their application forms.
“In view of the above and the interest of the students, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the candidates to modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main)-2025,” the agency announced.
Editable Fields for Existing Candidates
Candidates who registered during the session 1 application period and have also applied for session 2 will be permitted to edit the following details:
- Course (paper)
- Medium of question paper
- State code of eligibility
- Exam city (as per available options)
- Educational qualification details (Class 10 & 12)
- Gender
- Category
- Fee payment (if applicable)
The NTA clarified that any modifications in these fields may require an additional fee, which must be paid for the changes to be processed.
Editable Fields for New Candidates
Candidates applying for JEE Main 2025 for the first time in session 2 will be allowed to modify:
- Educational qualification details
- Gender
- Category
- Sub-category
- Signature
- Paper
- State code of eligibility
- Date of birth
Additionally, they can edit one of the following:
- Candidate’s name
- Mother’s name
- Father’s name
Fields That Cannot Be Changed
Certain details will remain uneditable, including:
- Mobile number
- Email ID
- Permanent and present address
- Emergency contact details
- Photograph
However, based on their permanent and present address, candidates will be able to change their exam city and medium of examination.
The NTA emphasised that any correction affecting the total exam fee must be followed by the payment of the additional amount. Otherwise, the changes will not be approved.