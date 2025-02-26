CSIR UGC NET December 2024

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2024 Admit Card Out: How to Download and Key Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 Feb 2025
12:56 PM

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit card for the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam on its website. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets by visiting csirnet.nta.ac.in.

How to Download CSIR UGC NET December Admit Card 2024

  1. Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.
  2. Click on the ‘CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card’ link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the candidate’s login credentials, including the application number and date of birth.
  4. Submit the details to view your admit card.
  5. Download and take a printout for future reference.
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams to be Held Twice a Year from 2026? Know Details
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams to be Held Twice a Year from 2026? Know Details

Candidates must verify all details on the admit card to ensure there are no errors. Any discrepancies should be reported to NTA immediately.

As per the official notification, the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam will be conducted on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025. The examination will cover six subjects.

