JEE Main 2025 Results Soon: Check Answer Key and Objection Steps

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 on February 12, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30 will be able to check their scores on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their application number and date of birth.

JEE Main 2025 Answer Key and Response Sheet Release

Ahead of the result declaration, NTA is expected to publish the JEE Main 2025 answer key and response sheet. Candidates will have access to their response sheets, which will display the answers they marked during the exam. By comparing their responses with the official answer key, candidates can estimate their expected scores.

The answer key will be available for a limited period of two to three days, after which NTA will release the final version based on valid challenges.

Steps to Raise Objections Against the JEE Main 2025 Answer Key

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Login to the portal by entering the candidate’s JEE Main application number and date of birth/ password. Click on the ‘Challenge Answer Key’ link. Select the question to challenge, choose the question(s) and provide valid proof or explanations. A non-refundable fee per challenged question must be paid online via debit/ credit card or net banking. After completing the payment, submit the challenge.

The NTA will review all objections before releasing the final answer key.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Registration Open

Registrations for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 are currently ongoing. Candidates aiming for the second attempt must complete their applications by February 24, 2025. The second session of JEE Main 2025 is scheduled to be held between April 1 and April 8.

JEE Main is the gateway to prestigious engineering institutions, including 32 NITs, 26 IIITs, 40 GFTIs, and other participating colleges. Qualifying candidates will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2025, the next step toward securing admission into IITs.