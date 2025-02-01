JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Results Soon: Check Answer Key and Objection Steps

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Feb 2025
18:11 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 on February 12, 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the exam on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30 will be able to check their scores on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 on February 12, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30 will be able to check their scores on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their application number and date of birth.

JEE Main 2025 Answer Key and Response Sheet Release

Ahead of the result declaration, NTA is expected to publish the JEE Main 2025 answer key and response sheet. Candidates will have access to their response sheets, which will display the answers they marked during the exam. By comparing their responses with the official answer key, candidates can estimate their expected scores.

ADVERTISEMENT

The answer key will be available for a limited period of two to three days, after which NTA will release the final version based on valid challenges.

CMAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes February 2: Steps to Submit Objections
CMAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes February 2: Steps to Submit Objections

Steps to Raise Objections Against the JEE Main 2025 Answer Key

  1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Login to the portal by entering the candidate’s JEE Main application number and date of birth/ password.
  3. Click on the ‘Challenge Answer Key’ link.
  4. Select the question to challenge, choose the question(s) and provide valid proof or explanations.
  5. A non-refundable fee per challenged question must be paid online via debit/ credit card or net banking.
  6. After completing the payment, submit the challenge.

The NTA will review all objections before releasing the final answer key.

Registration Deadline for CUET PG 2025 Extended, Exam from March 13: How to Apply
Registration Deadline for CUET PG 2025 Extended, Exam from March 13: How to Apply

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Registration Open

Registrations for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 are currently ongoing. Candidates aiming for the second attempt must complete their applications by February 24, 2025. The second session of JEE Main 2025 is scheduled to be held between April 1 and April 8.

JEE Main is the gateway to prestigious engineering institutions, including 32 NITs, 26 IIITs, 40 GFTIs, and other participating colleges. Qualifying candidates will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2025, the next step toward securing admission into IITs.

Last updated on 01 Feb 2025
18:12 PM
JEE Main 2025 JEE Main
Similar stories
CMAT 2025

CMAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes February 2: Steps to Submit Objections

CUET PG 2025

Registration Deadline for CUET PG 2025 Extended, Exam from March 13: How to Apply

UGC NET December 2024

UGC NET December Answer Provisional Key 2024 Out: How to Check and Raise Objections

TET

MAHATET November 2024 Interim Result OUT at mahatet.in- Direct Link Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CMAT 2025

CMAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes February 2: Steps to Submit Objections

UGC NET December 2024

UGC NET December Answer Provisional Key 2024 Out: How to Check and Raise Objections

CUET PG 2025

Registration Deadline for CUET PG 2025 Extended, Exam from March 13: How to Apply

Dayananda Sagar University

DSU’s FDP on AI & Next-Gen Tech Paves the Way for a Sustainable Future

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2025: A Confluence of Visionaries an. . .

Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya, Ultadanga

Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya Observes National Road Safety Month 2025

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality