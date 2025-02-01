CMAT 2025

CMAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes February 2: Steps to Submit Objections

Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Feb 2025
17:06 PM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 answer key on February 2.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 answer key on February 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to dispute any answers can submit their objections through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

How to Raise an Objection Against CMAT 2025 Answer Key

  1. Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.
  2. Log in using the candidate’s registration number and date of birth.
  3. Access the answer key and select the question(s) one wishes to challenge.
  4. Upload supporting documents to justify the objection.
  5. Pay the objection fee of INR 200 per question via online payment methods.
  6. Submit the objection before the deadline on February 2.
Each objection will require a non-refundable fee of INR 200 per question. If a candidate's challenge is deemed valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The final CMAT 2025 results will be determined based on the updated answer key.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the provisional answer key before submitting challenges, as objections without proper justification may not be considered.

Last updated on 01 Feb 2025
17:07 PM
CMAT 2025 CMAT Answer key Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)
