Registration Deadline for CUET PG 2025 Extended, Exam from March 13: How to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Admissions (CUET PG 2025). Candidates can now apply until February 8, 2025, through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.
Steps to Apply for CUET PG 2025
- Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.
- Click on the CUET PG 2025 registration link.
- Create an account and complete the application form.
- Pay the required application fee.
- Submit the form and download a copy for reference.
Key Dates for CUET PG 2025
- Registration Deadline: February 8, 2025
- Fee Payment Deadline: February 9, 2025
- Form Correction Window: February 10 – February 12, 2025
- Exam Dates: March 13 – March 31, 2025
- Admit Card Release: Four days before the exam
CUET PG 2025 Application Fees for Indian Candidates
- General: INR 1,400 (up to 2 test papers), INR 700 per additional paper
- OBC-NCL/ Gen-EWS: INR 1,200 (up to 2 test papers), INR 600 per additional paper
- SC/ ST/ Third Gender: INR 1,100 (up to 2 test papers), INR 600 per additional paper
- PwBD: INR 1,000 (up to 2 test papers), INR 600 per additional paper
CUET PG 2025 Application Fees for Candidates Outside India
- Up to 2 test papers: INR 7,000
- Per additional test paper: INR 3,500
The CUET PG 2025 exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format, with a duration of 90 minutes. Candidates will be required to answer 75 questions. This year, the number of exam centres has been reduced from 300 to 285.
Last updated on 01 Feb 2025