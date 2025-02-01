CUET PG 2025

Registration Deadline for CUET PG 2025 Extended, Exam from March 13: How to Apply

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Feb 2025
16:13 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Admissions (CUET PG 2025).
Candidates can now apply until February 8, 2025, through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Admissions (CUET PG 2025). Candidates can now apply until February 8, 2025, through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

Steps to Apply for CUET PG 2025

  1. Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.
  2. Click on the CUET PG 2025 registration link.
  3. Create an account and complete the application form.
  4. Pay the required application fee.
  5. Submit the form and download a copy for reference.
ADVERTISEMENT

Key Dates for CUET PG 2025

  • Registration Deadline: February 8, 2025
  • Fee Payment Deadline: February 9, 2025
  • Form Correction Window: February 10 – February 12, 2025
  • Exam Dates: March 13 – March 31, 2025
  • Admit Card Release: Four days before the exam
UGC NET December Answer Provisional Key 2024 Out: How to Check and Raise Objections
UGC NET December Answer Provisional Key 2024 Out: How to Check and Raise Objections

CUET PG 2025 Application Fees for Indian Candidates

  • General: INR 1,400 (up to 2 test papers), INR 700 per additional paper
  • OBC-NCL/ Gen-EWS: INR 1,200 (up to 2 test papers), INR 600 per additional paper
  • SC/ ST/ Third Gender: INR 1,100 (up to 2 test papers), INR 600 per additional paper
  • PwBD: INR 1,000 (up to 2 test papers), INR 600 per additional paper

CUET PG 2025 Application Fees for Candidates Outside India

  • Up to 2 test papers: INR 7,000
  • Per additional test paper: INR 3,500

The CUET PG 2025 exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format, with a duration of 90 minutes. Candidates will be required to answer 75 questions. This year, the number of exam centres has been reduced from 300 to 285.

Last updated on 01 Feb 2025
16:14 PM
CUET PG 2025 CUET PG CUET
Similar stories
UGC NET December 2024

UGC NET December Answer Provisional Key 2024 Out: How to Check and Raise Objections

TET

MAHATET November 2024 Interim Result OUT at mahatet.in- Direct Link Here

Junior Engineer (JE)

RSSB Issues Admit Card for Junior Engineer Exams 2024 at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. . .

Gujarat High Court

Gujarat HC Recruitment 2025: Application for Civil Judges posts begins- Know Dates In. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UGC NET December 2024

UGC NET December Answer Provisional Key 2024 Out: How to Check and Raise Objections

Dayananda Sagar University

DSU’s FDP on AI & Next-Gen Tech Paves the Way for a Sustainable Future

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2025: A Confluence of Visionaries an. . .

Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya, Ultadanga

Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya Observes National Road Safety Month 2025

TET

MAHATET November 2024 Interim Result OUT at mahatet.in- Direct Link Here

Gujarat High Court

Gujarat HC Recruitment 2025: Application for Civil Judges posts begins- Know Dates In. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality