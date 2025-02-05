JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Answer Key Out: Steps to Challenge Responses

Posted on 05 Feb 2025
17:15 PM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 provisional answer key, allowing candidates to check their responses and raise objections if they find discrepancies.
Those who wish to challenge any answer must submit their objections by February 6, 2025, 11.50PM.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 provisional answer key, allowing candidates to check their responses and raise objections if they find discrepancies. Those who wish to challenge any answer must submit their objections by February 6, 2025, 11.50PM.

Step-by-Step Guide to Challenge JEE Main 2025 Answer Key

  1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage, look for the link that says ‘Challenge Answer Key – JEE Main 2025’ and click on it.
  3. Log in using the JEE Main 2025 application number and date of birth/ password, then submit the details to access the answer key challenge portal.
  4. Once logged in, the candidate will see the question IDs, corresponding correct answers (as per NTA), and their recorded responses.
  5. Select the question(s) to challenge
  6. Select the correct answer option as per the candidate’s challenge, provide justification and upload supporting documents.
  7. Pay the INR 200 processing fee per challenged question. The payment can be made using debit card, credit card, or net banking.
  8. Submit the objection.
  9. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
What Happens After Submission?

If the NTA finds a challenge valid, the answer key will be updated accordingly for all candidates. Results will be based on the final answer key after all challenges have been reviewed.

Important Deadlines to Remember

  • Objection Submission Deadline: February 6, 2025 (11.50PM)
  • Payment Deadline: February 6, 2025
  • JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Registration: Ongoing (Exam scheduled from April 1-8, 2025)

If a challenge is found valid, NTA will revise the answer key accordingly, and the final result will be based on the corrected version. However, individual candidates will not be notified about the acceptance or rejection of their objections. Also note that this fee is non-refundable, even if one’s objection is accepted.

